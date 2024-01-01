                 

Newstead Brass

Posted: 14-Oct-2024

Required:
Due to work commitments Newstead Brass require PRINCIPAL EEb BASS to join our ambitious and hardworking band with our experienced MD, Martin Heartfield. Your chance to be part of something special as we continue to rise up the rankings!

Contact:
Rehearsals Wednesday 8pm and Sunday 7pm at St Wilfrid's Church Hall, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, NG17 8LE with the fabulous Duke of Wellington pub right across the road.
For more details please contact Alex, Band Manager, on 07850 185541.

  Map to bandroom   Newstead Brass
