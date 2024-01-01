                 

Uppermill Band

Posted: 15-Oct-2024

Required:
EXCITING TIMES AHEAD. If you are a BBb BASS PLAYER looking for a change, look no further, UPPERMILL IS WHERE YOU NEED TO BE! We are a friendly yet ambitious team with a strong work ethic. We play a varied genre of music, directed by our MD James Garlick

Contact:
Our enjoyable and progressive rehearsals are held Mon-Wed 7:45 9:15pm in our own Bandroom at Saddleworth Cricket Bowling & Tennis Club OL3 7HY. If you are interested please contact MD James 07812 038849 or email:-

  Map to bandroom   Uppermill Band

