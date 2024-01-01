                 

Dodworth Colliery MW Brass Band

Posted: 16-Oct-2024

Required:
PERCUSSION - KIT PLAYER Our kit player has moved to university for new exciting studies and challenges Looking for a kit player to join our percussion team. Solos and features supported. PERCUSSION - KIT PLAYER - VACANCY

Contact:
We can also provide you with a practice kit with flexible rehearsals Mondays & Thursdays, 7:30pm in our own bandroom, DODWORTH, NEAR BARNSLEY, S75 3RF, close to J37, M1. Lifts available. MD — GEOF BENSON

Dodworth Colliery MW Brass Band

Posted: 16-Oct-2024

Required:
FRONT ROW CORNET VACANCY Have you moved to South Yorkshire for university or college? looking for a band to keep up with your music? looking for a band to improve your CV info? Dodworth Colliery Brass have immediate vacancies for FRONT ROW CORNET

Contact:
We can provide instruments with flexible rehearsals Mondays & Thursdays, 7:30pm own bandroom, S75 3RF, close to J37, M1. Lifts available. MD — GEOF BENSON

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Grenadier Guards Brass Ensemble

Friday 18 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

The Hepworth Band - Folk & Brass with singer-songwriter Katie Spencer

Sunday 20 October • The Civic Holmfirth, Huddersfield Road, Holmfirth, West Yorkshire HD9 3AS

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Academy of Music Symphonic Brass Ensemble

Thursday 24 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Epping Forest Band - The Dunmow Rock choir

Saturday 26 October • Foaks Hall. Great Dunmow. Essex CM6 1 DG

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 3 November • St Alfege Church . Greenwich Church St. London SE10 8NA

Duncan Wilson

Bmus(hons), LGSMD
Conductor, Adjudicator (member AoBBA)

               

