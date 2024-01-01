1 to 5 of 5
Epping Forest Band
Posted: 18-Oct-2024
Required:
We are a friendly 2nd section band in Essex. Our various concert programs include performances here and abroad . We are in need of a Tenor Horn (position negotiable) and a Kit player. We have our own band room and full percussion is provided
Contact:
If you are interested please drop an email to our wonderful chairman Mel on and we'll get you in for a blow at our Monday night rehearsal (8-10pm). Within easy access of the M25 and M11 and Epping tube station
