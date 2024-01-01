                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

Posted: 18-Oct-2024

Required:
Bilton Silver (Rugby) requires a cornet player to join our Championship Section band (Position negotiable) Under MD Brad Turnbull we have a varied programme of events. Rehearsals are held on Monday and Friday at 7-45pm in our own purpose built bandroom.

Contact:
The bandroom is in Bilton not far from the centre of Rugby with good road (M1, M6 and A14) & rail links (Birmingham to Euston line).
Applications can be made in confidence to Hannah Bowles (Secretary) by e-mail ()

  Map to bandroom   Bilton Silver Rugby Band

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

Posted: 22-Sep-2024

Required:
Bilton Silver (Rugby) requires an Eb bass to join our Championship Section band. Under MD Brad Turnbull we have a varied programme of events. Rehearsals are held on Monday and Friday at 7-45pm in our own purpose built bandroom.

Contact:
The bandroom is in Bilton not far from the centre of Rugby with good road (M1, M6 and A14) & rail links (Birmingham to Euston line).
Applications can be made in confidence to Hannah Bowles (Secretary) by e-mail ()

  Map to bandroom   Bilton Silver Rugby Band
view all events »

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Grenadier Guards Brass Ensemble

Friday 18 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

The Hepworth Band - Folk & Brass with singer-songwriter Katie Spencer

Sunday 20 October • The Civic Holmfirth, Huddersfield Road, Holmfirth, West Yorkshire HD9 3AS

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Academy of Music Symphonic Brass Ensemble

Thursday 24 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Epping Forest Band - The Dunmow Rock choir

Saturday 26 October • Foaks Hall. Great Dunmow. Essex CM6 1 DG

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 3 November • St Alfege Church . Greenwich Church St. London SE10 8NA

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

October 18 • Bilton Silver (Rugby) requires a cornet player to join our Championship Section band (Position negotiable) Under MD Brad Turnbull we have a varied programme of events. Rehearsals are held on Monday and Friday at 7-45pm in our own purpose built bandroom.

Epping Forest Band

October 18 • We are a friendly 2nd section band in Essex. Our various concert programs include performances here and abroad . We are in need of a Tenor Horn (position negotiable) and a Kit player. We have our own band room and full percussion is provided

Dodworth Colliery MW Brass Band

October 16 • PERCUSSION - KIT PLAYER. Our kit player has moved to university for new exciting studies and challenges. . Looking for a kit player to join our percussion team. Solos and features supported. . . PERCUSSION - KIT PLAYER - VACANCY

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Alan Widdop


Conductor, Brass teacher, Adjudicator (ABBA)

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top