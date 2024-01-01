1 to 2 of 2
Besses o'th' Barn Band
Posted: 24-Oct-2024
Required:
Besses o'th' Barn Band require the services of one front row Cornet, one 2nd Cornet, a Bb Bass player and 3 Percussionists to move forward to the North West Area Contest. Rehearsals Tuesday & Thursday 8pm to 10pm Under the direction of the very experience
Contact:
Please apply directly to David, either by phone or text to 07821 269958 or email.
Besses o'th' Barn Band
Posted: 3-Oct-2024
Required:
Due to re-location( player going to Italy for a year) we require the services of a Solo Euphonium Player. We also require a Bb Bass player, a back row cornet and 3 percussionists for the North West Area Contest. Rehearsals Tuesday & Thursday 8pm to 10pm.
Contact:
Interested? Please apply to our Musical Director, David W Ashworth on 07821 269958
or email
