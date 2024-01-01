                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Besses o'th' Barn Band

Posted: 24-Oct-2024

Required:
Besses o'th' Barn Band require the services of one front row Cornet, one 2nd Cornet, a Bb Bass player and 3 Percussionists to move forward to the North West Area Contest. Rehearsals Tuesday & Thursday 8pm to 10pm Under the direction of the very experience

Contact:
Please apply directly to David, either by phone or text to 07821 269958 or email.

  Map to bandroom   Besses o'th' Barn Band

Besses o'th' Barn Band

Posted: 3-Oct-2024

Required:
Due to re-location( player going to Italy for a year) we require the services of a Solo Euphonium Player. We also require a Bb Bass player, a back row cornet and 3 percussionists for the North West Area Contest. Rehearsals Tuesday & Thursday 8pm to 10pm.

Contact:
Interested? Please apply to our Musical Director, David W Ashworth on 07821 269958
or email

  Map to bandroom   Besses o'th' Barn Band
view all events »

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Academy of Music Symphonic Brass Ensemble

Thursday 24 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Epping Forest Band - The Dunmow Rock choir

Saturday 26 October • Foaks Hall. Great Dunmow. Essex CM6 1 DG

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 3 November • St Alfege Church . Greenwich Church St. London SE10 8NA

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 8 November • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

Longridge Band - The Houghton Weavers

Saturday 9 November • Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3HJ

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Besses o'th' Barn Band

October 24 • Besses o'th' Barn Band require the services of one front row Cornet, one 2nd Cornet, a Bb Bass player and 3 Percussionists to move forward to the North West Area Contest. Rehearsals Tuesday & Thursday 8pm to 10pm. Under the direction of the very experience

Uppermill Band

October 23 • EXCITING TIMES AHEAD. If you are a BBb BASS PLAYER looking for a change, look no further, UPPERMILL IS WHERE YOU NEED TO BE! We are a friendly yet ambitious team with a strong work ethic. We play a varied genre of music, directed by our MD James Garlick

wantage silver band

October 23 • Wantage Band (L&SC Championship) have a rare vacancy for REPIANO CORNET following longstanding member Michael Kennett relocating to Australia in January. Rehearsals takes place on Sunday's 7:30pm and Wednesday's 8pm at Wantage Silver Band, OX12 8FR.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Sarah Groarke-Booth

BA (Hons) MA
Conductor, Adjudicator, Compere, Actor

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top