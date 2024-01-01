                 

Hathersage Band

Posted: 25-Oct-2024

Required:
Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving community band. We enjoy making music and have a good gig schedule. An opportunity has arisen for the right person to join our Principal Cornet Ed as co-principal. Are you up for the challenge? This is our only vacancy.

Contact:
If you would like to discuss the opportunity, then please contact our MD Michael Brook on 07828 036187. Rehearsals take place on a Sunday evening from 7pm 9pm at Green Lawns Community Centre, Warren Walk, Marsh Lane, Sheffield S21 5RX.

  Map to bandroom   Hathersage Band

  Map to bandroom   Hathersage Band
