Shirley Band

Posted: 26-Oct-2024

Required:
The Shirley Band has a vacancy for a SOPRANO CORNET to join our thriving, friendly band. Competing in the 1st Section from January 2025, we have a sensible diary of engagements and are a hard-working, committed team led by our MD, Tom Stoneman.

Contact:
Rehearsals are on Wednesday and Friday evenings in Dorridge and Hockley Heath, Solihull, which are easily accessible from across the Midlands. Please email Sally at for more information or to apply for the position.

  Map to bandroom   Shirley Band
