North SomerCommunity Brass

Posted: 1-Nov-2024

Required:
North Somerset Community Brass is a well established community band with a good (but not too extensive!) repertoire of local jobs. From January 2025 we are looking to appoint a new Musical Director and Front Row Cornet player.

Contact:
Please phone or text the band chair, Roger on 07890726919

  Map to bandroom

North SomerCommunity Brass

Posted: 26-Oct-2024

Required:
Front row cornet player required from January, and horn player also required as soon as possible. We are a fun community band who play for our own enjoyment and to play at local events. We welcome players of any other instrument too.

Contact:
Ring or text the band chairman, Roger on 07890726919

  Map to bandroom

North SomerCommunity Brass

Posted: 26-Oct-2024

Required:
Musical director required from January 2025, for this experienced and enthusiastic band. The position would suit someone looking to start conducting, or with experience but wanting to draw back from the cut and thrust of a competing band.

Contact:
Ring or text the band chairman, Roger on 07890726919

  Map to bandroom
