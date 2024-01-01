                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 3 of  3

Rode Hall Silver Band

Posted: 27-Oct-2024

Required:
After some significant changes and the recruitment of a number of new players, Rode Hall Band are looking for a good BASS TROMBONE player to join this enthusiastic, friendly and progressive 3rd section band based on the Cheshire/Staffordshire border.

Contact:
Our well attended, enjoyable and productive rehearsals are held in our band room on Thursdays (19:45 — 21:45) & Sundays (19:00 — 21:00). Please call our new MD, Ken Mackintosh, on 07739 631127 if you are interested in joining us on our exciting journey.

  Map to bandroom   Rode Hall Silver Band

Rode Hall Silver Band

Posted: 27-Oct-2024

Required:
After some significant changes and the recruitment of a number of new players, Rode Hall Band are looking for a good Bb BASS player to join this enthusiastic, friendly and progressive 3rd section band based on the Cheshire/Staffordshire border.

Contact:
Our well attended, enjoyable and productive rehearsals are held in our band room on Thursdays (19:45 — 21:45) & Sundays (19:00 — 21:00). Please call our new MD, Ken Mackintosh, on 07739 631127 if you are interested in joining us on our exciting journey.

  Map to bandroom   Rode Hall Silver Band

Rode Hall Silver Band

Posted: 27-Oct-2024

Required:
After some significant changes and the recruitment of a number of new players, Rode Hall Band are looking for a good Eb BASS player to join this enthusiastic, friendly and progressive 3rd section band based on the Cheshire/Staffordshire border.

Contact:
Our well attended, enjoyable and productive rehearsals are held in our band room on Thursdays (19:45 — 21:45) & Sundays (19:00 — 21:00). Please call our new MD, Ken Mackintosh, on 07739 631127 if you are interested in joining us on our exciting journey.

  Map to bandroom   Rode Hall Silver Band
view all events »

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Academy of Music Symphonic Brass Ensemble

Thursday 24 October • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Epping Forest Band - The Dunmow Rock choir

Saturday 26 October • Foaks Hall. Great Dunmow. Essex CM6 1 DG

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 3 November • St Alfege Church . Greenwich Church St. London SE10 8NA

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 8 November • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

Longridge Band - The Houghton Weavers

Saturday 9 November • Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3HJ

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Rode Hall Silver Band

October 27 • After some significant changes and the recruitment of a number of new players, Rode Hall Band are looking for a good BASS TROMBONE player to join this enthusiastic, friendly and progressive 3rd section band based on the Cheshire/Staffordshire border.

Rode Hall Silver Band

October 27 • After some significant changes and the recruitment of a number of new players, Rode Hall Band are looking for a good Bb BASS player to join this enthusiastic, friendly and progressive 3rd section band based on the Cheshire/Staffordshire border.

Rode Hall Silver Band

October 27 • After some significant changes and the recruitment of a number of new players, Rode Hall Band are looking for a good Eb BASS player to join this enthusiastic, friendly and progressive 3rd section band based on the Cheshire/Staffordshire border.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Martin Heartfield

GGSM, ARCM, PGCE
Conductor, Adjudicator, Educationalist

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top