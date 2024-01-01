1 to 3 of 3
Rode Hall Silver Band
Posted: 27-Oct-2024
Required:
After some significant changes and the recruitment of a number of new players, Rode Hall Band are looking for a good BASS TROMBONE player to join this enthusiastic, friendly and progressive 3rd section band based on the Cheshire/Staffordshire border.
Contact:
Our well attended, enjoyable and productive rehearsals are held in our band room on Thursdays (19:45 — 21:45) & Sundays (19:00 — 21:00). Please call our new MD, Ken Mackintosh, on 07739 631127 if you are interested in joining us on our exciting journey.
Rode Hall Silver Band
Posted: 27-Oct-2024
Required:
After some significant changes and the recruitment of a number of new players, Rode Hall Band are looking for a good Bb BASS player to join this enthusiastic, friendly and progressive 3rd section band based on the Cheshire/Staffordshire border.
Contact:
Our well attended, enjoyable and productive rehearsals are held in our band room on Thursdays (19:45 — 21:45) & Sundays (19:00 — 21:00). Please call our new MD, Ken Mackintosh, on 07739 631127 if you are interested in joining us on our exciting journey.
Rode Hall Silver Band
Posted: 27-Oct-2024
Required:
After some significant changes and the recruitment of a number of new players, Rode Hall Band are looking for a good Eb BASS player to join this enthusiastic, friendly and progressive 3rd section band based on the Cheshire/Staffordshire border.
Contact:
Our well attended, enjoyable and productive rehearsals are held in our band room on Thursdays (19:45 — 21:45) & Sundays (19:00 — 21:00). Please call our new MD, Ken Mackintosh, on 07739 631127 if you are interested in joining us on our exciting journey.