Llandudno Town Band

Posted: 29-Oct-2024

Required:
Llandudno Town Band - An ambitious highly respected band just requires a horn/baritone, bass and possibly a cornet for a full compliment. Rehearses every Monday alongside our creative 2nd rehearsal, starting in the New Year known as Thursday Live.

Contact:
A warm welcome guaranteed. Apply through the email portal on our Llandudno Town Band website — lltb.co.uk

Llandudno Town Band

Posted: 11-Oct-2024

Required:
Llandudno Town Band. Highly respected band within the locality that takes part in masterclasses with local Championship band - Northop. Requires reliable players. Bass, Baritone and possibly Cornet.

Contact:
If interested contact the band via our website (lltb.co.uk) email portal

Welwyn Garden City Band

October 28 • We are a friendly & sociable Third Section Band (Second Section from January 2025). Following our appearance at the National Finals in Cheltenham in September, we now have a vacancy for a FRONT ROW CORNET player.

Rode Hall Silver Band

October 27 • After some significant changes and the recruitment of a number of new players, Rode Hall Band are looking for a good BASS TROMBONE player to join this enthusiastic, friendly and progressive 3rd section band based on the Cheshire/Staffordshire border.

