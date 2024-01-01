1 to 2 of 2
Llandudno Town Band
Posted: 29-Oct-2024
Required:
Llandudno Town Band - An ambitious highly respected band just requires a horn/baritone, bass and possibly a cornet for a full compliment. Rehearses every Monday alongside our creative 2nd rehearsal, starting in the New Year known as Thursday Live.
Contact:
A warm welcome guaranteed. Apply through the email portal on our Llandudno Town Band website — lltb.co.uk
Llandudno Town Band
Posted: 11-Oct-2024
Required:
Llandudno Town Band. Highly respected band within the locality that takes part in masterclasses with local Championship band - Northop. Requires reliable players. Bass, Baritone and possibly Cornet.
Contact:
If interested contact the band via our website (lltb.co.uk) email portal