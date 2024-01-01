Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band

Posted: 6-Nov-2024

Required:

Looking for a Euphonium to complete the section.



Contact:

Applications to or Richard Stevens 07808179111.

The band rehearses Thursday 7:45-9:45 at the Manygates Adult Education Centre in Wakefield

Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band

Posted: 14-Oct-2024

Required:

Wakefield Metropolitan Band invite applications for the position of Principal Cornet. Under the direction of Duncan Beckley, the applicant will lead a strong cornet section through the bandâ€™s continuing development.



Contact:

Please contact, in confidence, or 07808179111

Rehearsals are currently Monday and Thursday 7:45-9:45 at the Manygates Adult Education Centre in Wakefield