Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band
Posted: 6-Nov-2024
Required:
Looking for a Euphonium to complete the section.
Contact:
Applications to or Richard Stevens 07808179111.
The band rehearses Thursday 7:45-9:45 at the Manygates Adult Education Centre in Wakefield
Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band
Posted: 23-Oct-2024
Required:
The band is looking to fill a Euphonium position.
Contact:
Applications to or 07808179111.
The band rehearses Thursday 7:45-9:30 at the Manygates Adult Education Centre in Wakefield
Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band
Posted: 14-Oct-2024
Required:
Wakefield Metropolitan Band invite applications for the position of Principal Cornet. Under the direction of Duncan Beckley, the applicant will lead a strong cornet section through the bandâ€™s continuing development.
Contact:
Please contact, in confidence, or 07808179111
Rehearsals are currently Monday and Thursday 7:45-9:45 at the Manygates Adult Education Centre in Wakefield