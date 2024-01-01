                 

Positions Vacant

Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band

Posted: 6-Nov-2024

Required:
Looking for a Euphonium to complete the section.

Contact:
Applications to or Richard Stevens 07808179111.
The band rehearses Thursday 7:45-9:45 at the Manygates Adult Education Centre in Wakefield

  Map to bandroom   Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band

Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band

Posted: 23-Oct-2024

Required:
The band is looking to fill a Euphonium position.

Contact:
Applications to or 07808179111.
The band rehearses Thursday 7:45-9:30 at the Manygates Adult Education Centre in Wakefield

  Map to bandroom   Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band

Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band

Posted: 14-Oct-2024

Required:
Wakefield Metropolitan Band invite applications for the position of Principal Cornet. Under the direction of Duncan Beckley, the applicant will lead a strong cornet section through the bandâ€™s continuing development.

Contact:
Please contact, in confidence, or 07808179111
Rehearsals are currently Monday and Thursday 7:45-9:45 at the Manygates Adult Education Centre in Wakefield

  Map to bandroom   Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band
