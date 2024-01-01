                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 3 of  3

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 8-Nov-2024

Required:
The successful Dobcross Silver Band invite applications for an all round PERCUSSIONIST. You will join an already successful, contest prize winning section! Programs suited to ensure lots of participation so you are never bored!

Contact:
There has never been a better time to come and really enjoy your banding! Great, friendly, social band!
Contact us in strict confidence.
Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257

Brent Warren (Band Master)
07809560774

  Map to bandroom   Dobcross Silver Band

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 8-Nov-2024

Required:
Dobcross Silver Band invite applications for the position of SOLO BARITONE. You are rewarded with enjoyable rehearsals, concerts and a progressive contesting band. If you are a team player that likes fun banding, get in touch.

Contact:
There has never been a better time to come and really enjoy your banding! Great, friendly, social band!

Contact us in strict confidence.
Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257

Brent Warren (Band Master)
07809560774

  Map to bandroom   Dobcross Silver Band

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 4-Nov-2024

Required:
Dobcross Silver Band are looking for a couple of cornet players. You are rewarded with enjoyable rehearsals, concerts and a progressive contesting band. If you are a team player, get in touch.

Contact:
There has never been a better time to come and really enjoy your banding! Great, friendly, social band!

Contact us in strict confidence.
Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257

Brent Warren (Band Master)
07809560774

  Map to bandroom   Dobcross Silver Band
view all events »

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 8 November • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

Longridge Band - The Houghton Weavers

Saturday 9 November • Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3HJ

Contest: 47th Brass in Concert

Saturday 16 November • The Gladhous International Centre for Music, St Mary's Square, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Royal Air Force Regiment

Friday 22 November • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 7 December • Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3HJ

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Welwyn Garden City Band

November 8 • We are a friendly & sociable Third Section Band (Second Section from January 2025). Looking forward to the Area Contest in March, we have vacancies for additional PERCUSSIONISTS to join our over-worked percussion super-hero.

Littleport Brass Band

November 8 • Littleport Band are looking for enthusiastic and talented 1st baritone and 2nd trombone players. We are a Cambridgeshire 3rd section band who are ambitious and friendly. We rehearse on Wednesday evenings 7.30-9.30pm in our own band room..

Dobcross Silver Band

November 8 • The successful Dobcross Silver Band invite applications for an all round PERCUSSIONIST. You will join an already successful, contest prize winning section! Programs suited to ensure lots of. participation so you are never bored!

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Lt Col David Barringer MBE

BMus (Hons)
Conductor and adjudicator

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top