Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 8-Nov-2024

Required:

The successful Dobcross Silver Band invite applications for an all round PERCUSSIONIST. You will join an already successful, contest prize winning section! Programs suited to ensure lots of participation so you are never bored!



Contact:

Jason M Smith (MD)

07547707257



Brent Warren (Band Master)

07809560774





Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 8-Nov-2024

Required:

Dobcross Silver Band invite applications for the position of SOLO BARITONE. You are rewarded with enjoyable rehearsals, concerts and a progressive contesting band. If you are a team player that likes fun banding, get in touch.



Contact:

Jason M Smith (MD)

07547707257



Brent Warren (Band Master)

07809560774



Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 4-Nov-2024

Required:

Dobcross Silver Band are looking for a couple of cornet players. You are rewarded with enjoyable rehearsals, concerts and a progressive contesting band. If you are a team player, get in touch.



Contact:

Jason M Smith (MD)

07547707257



Brent Warren (Band Master)

07809560774

