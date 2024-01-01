1 to 2 of 2
Welwyn Garden City Band
Posted: 8-Nov-2024
Required:
We are a friendly & sociable Third Section Band (Second Section from January 2025). Looking forward to the Area Contest in March, we have vacancies for additional PERCUSSIONISTS to join our over-worked percussion super-hero.
Contact:
Our MD is Will Douglas and we rehearse in Welwyn Garden City on Sunday evenings from 7.00-9.00pm. If you would like the opportunity to join us, please contact Band Chairman, Steve Dias, in confidence, by e-mail at
Welwyn Garden City Band
Posted: 28-Oct-2024
Required:
We are a friendly & sociable Third Section Band (Second Section from January 2025). Following our appearance at the National Finals in Cheltenham in September, we now have a vacancy for a FRONT ROW CORNET player.
Contact:
Our MD is Will Douglas and we rehearse in Welwyn Garden City on Sunday evenings from 7.00-9.00pm. If you would like the opportunity to join us, please contact Band Chairman, Steve Dias, in confidence, by e-mail at