Welwyn Garden City Band

Posted: 8-Nov-2024

Required:
We are a friendly & sociable Third Section Band (Second Section from January 2025). Looking forward to the Area Contest in March, we have vacancies for additional PERCUSSIONISTS to join our over-worked percussion super-hero.

Contact:
Our MD is Will Douglas and we rehearse in Welwyn Garden City on Sunday evenings from 7.00-9.00pm. If you would like the opportunity to join us, please contact Band Chairman, Steve Dias, in confidence, by e-mail at

  Map to bandroom   Welwyn Garden City Band

Welwyn Garden City Band

Posted: 28-Oct-2024

Required:
We are a friendly & sociable Third Section Band (Second Section from January 2025). Following our appearance at the National Finals in Cheltenham in September, we now have a vacancy for a FRONT ROW CORNET player.

Contact:
Our MD is Will Douglas and we rehearse in Welwyn Garden City on Sunday evenings from 7.00-9.00pm. If you would like the opportunity to join us, please contact Band Chairman, Steve Dias, in confidence, by e-mail at

  Map to bandroom   Welwyn Garden City Band
