Posted: 11-Nov-2024
Required:
West Wycombe Brass Band are looking for players. Solo cornet. Horn. Flugel. We are a friendly non contesting Band. We have our own Band hall in West Wycombe Village. HP13 3AG. Rehearsals Wednesday 7.45-9.45. Come along for a blow.
Contact:
For more details.
Contact. or visit website. wwbb.co.uk
West Wycombe Brass Band
Posted: 20-Oct-2024
Required:
West Wycombe Brass Band are seeking a Conductor/ MD. The position could be full or part-time. Experience of Brass Bands preferred. None contesting, sensible engagement list. Rehearsals Wednesday 7.45-9.45pm. Contact Secretary for more details.
Contact:
Email. or check out the website for more details. wwbb.co.uk.
We have our own Band hall in West Wycombe Village. HP14 3AG.