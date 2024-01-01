                 

West Wycombe Brass Band

Posted: 11-Nov-2024

Required:
West Wycombe Brass Band are looking for players. Solo cornet. Horn. Flugel. We are a friendly non contesting Band. We have our own Band hall in West Wycombe Village. HP13 3AG. Rehearsals Wednesday 7.45-9.45. Come along for a blow.

Contact:
For more details.
Contact. or visit website. wwbb.co.uk

  Map to bandroom

West Wycombe Brass Band

Posted: 20-Oct-2024

Required:
West Wycombe Brass Band are seeking a Conductor/ MD. The position could be full or part-time. Experience of Brass Bands preferred. None contesting, sensible engagement list. Rehearsals Wednesday 7.45-9.45pm. Contact Secretary for more details.

Contact:
Email. or check out the website for more details. wwbb.co.uk.
We have our own Band hall in West Wycombe Village. HP14 3AG.

  Map to bandroom
