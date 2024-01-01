1 to 5 of 5
Uppermill Band
Posted: 11-Nov-2024
Required:
EXCITING PROJECTS ON THE HORIZON FOR THE RIGHT PLAYER. If you are a BACK ROW CORNET PLAYER looking for a change, look no further, UPPERMILL IS WHERE YOU NEED TO BE! We strive to create and perform at as many varied musical platforms/Styles as we can.
Contact:
ENJOYABLE and PROGRESSIVE REHEARSALS are held MON-WED 7:45 9:15pm in our own Bandroom at Saddleworth Cricket Bowling & Tennis Club OL3 7HY. If you are interested please contact MD James 07812 038849, by messenger or email:-
Uppermill Band
Posted: 22-Oct-2024
Required:
EXCITING TIMES AHEAD. If you are a BBb BASS PLAYER looking for a change, look no further, UPPERMILL IS WHERE YOU NEED TO BE! We are a friendly yet ambitious team with a strong work ethic. We play a varied genre of music, directed by our MD James Garlick
Contact:
Our enjoyable and progressive rehearsals are held Mon-Wed 7:45 9:15pm in our own Bandroom at Saddleworth Cricket Bowling & Tennis Club OL3 7HY. If you are interested please contact MD James 07812 038849 or email:-
