Dodworth Colliery MW Brass Band

Posted: 11-Nov-2024

Required:
IMMEDIATE VACANCIES. 2nd BARITONE & 3rd CORNET VACANCIES. Due to player retirements (health, although remaining as supporters of the band) we are looking to recruit to both baritone & 3rd cornet positions MD: GEOF BENSON We can provide instruments

Contact:
contact, in complete confidence,

Rehearsals Mondays & Thursdays 1930-2130
Own bandroom, S75 3RF, under 5 mins from J37, M1
Flexible rehearsal arrangements as needed

  Map to bandroom

Dodworth Colliery MW Brass Band

Posted: 16-Oct-2024

Required:
PERCUSSION - KIT PLAYER Our kit player has moved to university for new exciting studies and challenges Looking for a kit player to join our percussion team. Solos and features supported. PERCUSSION - KIT PLAYER - VACANCY

Contact:
We can also provide you with a practice kit with flexible rehearsals Mondays & Thursdays, 7:30pm in our own bandroom, DODWORTH, NEAR BARNSLEY, S75 3RF, close to J37, M1. Lifts available. MD — GEOF BENSON

contact

  Map to bandroom

Dodworth Colliery MW Brass Band

Posted: 16-Oct-2024

Required:
FRONT ROW CORNET VACANCY Have you moved to South Yorkshire for university or college? looking for a band to keep up with your music? looking for a band to improve your CV info? Dodworth Colliery Brass have immediate vacancies for FRONT ROW CORNET

Contact:
We can provide instruments with flexible rehearsals Mondays & Thursdays, 7:30pm own bandroom, S75 3RF, close to J37, M1. Lifts available. MD — GEOF BENSON

contact

  Map to bandroom
What's on

Longridge Band - The Houghton Weavers

Saturday 9 November • Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3HJ

Contest: 47th Brass in Concert

Saturday 16 November • The Gladhous International Centre for Music, St Mary's Square, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Royal Air Force Regiment

Friday 22 November • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 7 December • Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3HJ

The Hepworth Band - Christmas Brass & Voices

Saturday 7 December • Thornhill Parish Church, Dewsbury WF120JZ

