Dodworth Colliery MW Brass Band
Posted: 11-Nov-2024
Required:
IMMEDIATE VACANCIES. 2nd BARITONE & 3rd CORNET VACANCIES. Due to player retirements (health, although remaining as supporters of the band) we are looking to recruit to both baritone & 3rd cornet positions MD: GEOF BENSON We can provide instruments
Contact:
contact, in complete confidence,
Rehearsals Mondays & Thursdays 1930-2130
Own bandroom, S75 3RF, under 5 mins from J37, M1
Flexible rehearsal arrangements as needed
Dodworth Colliery MW Brass Band
Posted: 16-Oct-2024
Required:
PERCUSSION - KIT PLAYER Our kit player has moved to university for new exciting studies and challenges Looking for a kit player to join our percussion team. Solos and features supported. PERCUSSION - KIT PLAYER - VACANCY
Contact:
We can also provide you with a practice kit with flexible rehearsals Mondays & Thursdays, 7:30pm in our own bandroom, DODWORTH, NEAR BARNSLEY, S75 3RF, close to J37, M1. Lifts available. MD — GEOF BENSON
contactMap to bandroom Dodworth Colliery MW Brass Band
Dodworth Colliery MW Brass Band
Posted: 16-Oct-2024
Required:
FRONT ROW CORNET VACANCY Have you moved to South Yorkshire for university or college? looking for a band to keep up with your music? looking for a band to improve your CV info? Dodworth Colliery Brass have immediate vacancies for FRONT ROW CORNET
Contact:
We can provide instruments with flexible rehearsals Mondays & Thursdays, 7:30pm own bandroom, S75 3RF, close to J37, M1. Lifts available. MD — GEOF BENSON
contactMap to bandroom Dodworth Colliery MW Brass Band