Besses o'th' Barn Band
Posted: 12-Nov-2024
Required:
Under the direction of David W Ashworth, we are making every effort to complete the rebuild of this very famous brass band. We require a kit percussionists and one Back Row Cornet to complete our line up for the North West Area Contest.
Contact:
Please contact David in complete confidence, either by telephone on 07821 269958
or email
Besses o'th' Barn Band
Posted: 12-Nov-2024
Required:
Besses o'th' Barn Band are looking to recruit an experienced Bass Trombone player to complete their Trombone Section with immediate effect.
Contact:
Please contact David in complete confidence, either by telephone on 07821 269958
or email
Besses o'th' Barn Band
Posted: 5-Nov-2024
Required:
Under the direction of David W Ashworth, we are making every effort to complete the rebuild of this very famous brass band. We require three percussionists , a Bb Bass and one Back Row Cornet to complete our line up for the North West Area Contest.
Contact:
Please contact David in complete confidence, either by telephone on 07821 269958
or email