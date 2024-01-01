Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 3 of 3 First

Previous

Next

Last

Besses o'th' Barn Band

Posted: 12-Nov-2024

Required:

Under the direction of David W Ashworth, we are making every effort to complete the rebuild of this very famous brass band. We require a kit percussionists and one Back Row Cornet to complete our line up for the North West Area Contest.



Contact:

Please contact David in complete confidence, either by telephone on 07821 269958

or email

Besses o'th' Barn Band

Posted: 12-Nov-2024

Required:

Besses o'th' Barn Band are looking to recruit an experienced Bass Trombone player to complete their Trombone Section with immediate effect.



Contact:

Please contact David in complete confidence, either by telephone on 07821 269958

or email

Besses o'th' Barn Band

Posted: 5-Nov-2024

Required:

Under the direction of David W Ashworth, we are making every effort to complete the rebuild of this very famous brass band. We require three percussionists , a Bb Bass and one Back Row Cornet to complete our line up for the North West Area Contest.



Contact:

Please contact David in complete confidence, either by telephone on 07821 269958

or email