Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 14-Nov-2024

Required:
Dobcross Silver Band are looking for a couple of cornet players. You are rewarded with enjoyable rehearsals, concerts and a progressive contesting band. If you are a team player looking for a change of scenery , get in touch.

Contact:
There has never been a better time to come and really enjoy your banding! Great, friendly, social band!

Contact us in strictest confidence.
Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257

Brent Warren (Band Master)
07809560774

  Map to bandroom   Dobcross Silver Band

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 8-Nov-2024

Required:
The successful Dobcross Silver Band invite applications for an all round PERCUSSIONIST. You will join an already successful, contest prize winning section! Programs suited to ensure lots of participation so you are never bored!

Contact:
There has never been a better time to come and really enjoy your banding! Great, friendly, social band!
Contact us in strict confidence.
Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257

Brent Warren (Band Master)
07809560774

  Map to bandroom   Dobcross Silver Band

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 8-Nov-2024

Required:
Dobcross Silver Band invite applications for the position of SOLO BARITONE. You are rewarded with enjoyable rehearsals, concerts and a progressive contesting band. If you are a team player that likes fun banding, get in touch.

Contact:
There has never been a better time to come and really enjoy your banding! Great, friendly, social band!

Contact us in strict confidence.
Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257

Brent Warren (Band Master)
07809560774

  Map to bandroom   Dobcross Silver Band

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 4-Nov-2024

Required:
Dobcross Silver Band are looking for a couple of cornet players. You are rewarded with enjoyable rehearsals, concerts and a progressive contesting band. If you are a team player, get in touch.

Contact:
There has never been a better time to come and really enjoy your banding! Great, friendly, social band!

Contact us in strict confidence.
Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257

Brent Warren (Band Master)
07809560774

  Map to bandroom   Dobcross Silver Band
What's on

Contest: 47th Brass in Concert

Saturday 16 November • The Gladhous International Centre for Music, St Mary's Square, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Royal Air Force Regiment

Friday 22 November • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 7 December • Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3HJ

The Hepworth Band - Christmas Brass & Voices

Saturday 7 December • Thornhill Parish Church, Dewsbury WF120JZ

York Railway Institute Band - Voices & Brass Christmas Spectacular

Saturday 14 December • Selby Abbey YO8 4PU

Vacancies

Dobcross Silver Band

November 14 • Dobcross Silver Band are looking for a couple of cornet players. You are rewarded with enjoyable rehearsals, concerts and a progressive contesting band. If you are a team player looking for a change of scenery , get in touch.

Barnsley Brass

November 13 • Barnsley Brass requires an Eb bass player.. We are based in Worsbrough Bridge on the A61 just south of Barnsley.. Rehearsals are Monday and Thursday evenings at 8pm in our purpose built bandroom..

Besses o'th' Barn Band

November 12 • Under the direction of David W Ashworth, we are making every effort to complete the rebuild of this very famous brass band. We require a kit percussionists and one Back Row Cornet to complete our line up for the North West Area Contest.

Pro Cards

Stan Lippeatt

BA, LRSM
Conductor, adjudicator, tutor

               

