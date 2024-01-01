Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Goodwick Brass

Posted: 20-Nov-2024

Required:

Goodwick Brass is seeking an experienced professional conductor specifically for contests and major concerts. If you're passionate about brass band music and eager to contribute to the success of a dedicated and ambitious band, we'd love to hear from you!



Contact:

Applicants should have the necessary skills and experience to lead a band at 1st Section/Championship level. We are based in Goodwick, West Wales, and rehearse on Mon and Fri — 7:30 pm — 9:00 pm.

Please apply by email to