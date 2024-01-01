                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 1 of  1

Goodwick Brass

Posted: 20-Nov-2024

Required:
Goodwick Brass is seeking an experienced professional conductor specifically for contests and major concerts. If you're passionate about brass band music and eager to contribute to the success of a dedicated and ambitious band, we'd love to hear from you!

Contact:
Applicants should have the necessary skills and experience to lead a band at 1st Section/Championship level. We are based in Goodwick, West Wales, and rehearse on Mon and Fri — 7:30 pm — 9:00 pm.

Please apply by email to

  Map to bandroom   Goodwick Brass
view all events »

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Royal Air Force Regiment

Friday 22 November • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Dobcross Silver Band - Wardle Anderson Brass Band

Sunday 24 November • c/o Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane Dobcross OL3 5AD

The Hepworth Band - Christmas Brass & Voices

Saturday 7 December • Thornhill Parish Church, Dewsbury WF120JZ

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 7 December • Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3HJ

York Railway Institute Band - Voices & Brass Christmas Spectacular

Saturday 14 December • Selby Abbey YO8 4PU

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Besses o'th' Barn Band

November 21 • Under the direction of David W Ashworth, we are making every effort to complete the rebuild of this very famous brass band. We require one kit and one tuned percussionists plus one Back Row Cornet to complete our line up for the North West Area Contest.

Goodwick Brass

November 20 • Goodwick Brass is seeking an experienced professional conductor specifically for contests and major concerts. If you're passionate about brass band music and eager to contribute to the success of a dedicated and ambitious band, we'd love to hear from you!

Enderby Concert Band

November 18 • Position Vacant: Enderby Concert Band MD --- . Enderby Concert Band is looking to appoint a musical director to lead us in our love of brass band music. The band was created as a non-competing band in 2008 for all ages with currently around 40 players

view all cards »

Pro Cards

James Chamberlain

BMus (Hons) PGCE
Conductor, Teacher

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top