1 to 1 of 1
Goodwick Brass
Posted: 20-Nov-2024
Required:
Goodwick Brass is seeking an experienced professional conductor specifically for contests and major concerts. If you're passionate about brass band music and eager to contribute to the success of a dedicated and ambitious band, we'd love to hear from you!
Contact:
Applicants should have the necessary skills and experience to lead a band at 1st Section/Championship level. We are based in Goodwick, West Wales, and rehearse on Mon and Fri — 7:30 pm — 9:00 pm.
Please apply by email toMap to bandroom Goodwick Brass