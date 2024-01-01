Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Besses o'th' Barn Band

Posted: 21-Nov-2024

Required:

Under the direction of David W Ashworth, we are making every effort to complete the rebuild of this very famous brass band. We require one kit and one tuned percussionists plus one Back Row Cornet to complete our line up for the North West Area Contest.



Contact:

Please contact David in complete confidence, either by telephone on 07821 269958

or email

Besses o'th' Barn Band

Posted: 12-Nov-2024

Required:

Besses o'th' Barn Band are looking to recruit an experienced Bass Trombone player to complete their Trombone Section with immediate effect.



Contact:

Please contact David in complete confidence, either by telephone on 07821 269958

or email