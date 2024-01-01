1 to 2 of 2
Besses o'th' Barn Band
Posted: 21-Nov-2024
Required:
Under the direction of David W Ashworth, we are making every effort to complete the rebuild of this very famous brass band. We require one kit and one tuned percussionists plus one Back Row Cornet to complete our line up for the North West Area Contest.
Contact:
Please contact David in complete confidence, either by telephone on 07821 269958
or email
Posted: 12-Nov-2024
Posted: 12-Nov-2024
Required:
Besses o'th' Barn Band are looking to recruit an experienced Bass Trombone player to complete their Trombone Section with immediate effect.
Contact:
Please contact David in complete confidence, either by telephone on 07821 269958
or email