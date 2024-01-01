                 

Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band

Posted: 23-Nov-2024

Required:
Bb Cornet, Euphonium, Eb Bass and Percussion required to complete the line-up. Under the Direction of Duncan Beckley, the band is keen to fill these few remaining seats.

Contact:
Please contact Richard Stevens 07808179111 or Duncan Beckley 07973389707
or email
Rehearsals are on Thursday's 7:45-9:45 pm at Manygates Adult Education Centre in Wakefield WF2 7DQ

Posted: 6-Nov-2024

Required:
Looking for a Euphonium to complete the section.

Contact:
Applications to or Richard Stevens 07808179111.
The band rehearses Thursday 7:45-9:45 at the Manygates Adult Education Centre in Wakefield

