1 to 2 of 2
Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band
Posted: 23-Nov-2024
Required:
Bb Cornet, Euphonium, Eb Bass and Percussion required to complete the line-up. Under the Direction of Duncan Beckley, the band is keen to fill these few remaining seats.
Contact:
Please contact Richard Stevens 07808179111 or Duncan Beckley 07973389707
or email
Rehearsals are on Thursday's 7:45-9:45 pm at Manygates Adult Education Centre in Wakefield WF2 7DQ
Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band
Posted: 6-Nov-2024
Required:
Looking for a Euphonium to complete the section.
Contact:
Applications to or Richard Stevens 07808179111.
The band rehearses Thursday 7:45-9:45 at the Manygates Adult Education Centre in Wakefield