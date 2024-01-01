Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 25-Nov-2024

Required:

You need to be quick, we are almost full but just require Eb bass and percussion. We are a friendly, welcoming and ambitious band and start 2025 at the top of our second section ranking table. We rehearse on a Wed evening in our own bandroom in Chinnor.



Contact:

We are fortunate to have a full band bar the above empty seats and enjoy well attended rehearsals. Please contact the secretary, for further details or call 07368 286211 for an informal chat. All enquiries in STRICTEST CONFIDENCE