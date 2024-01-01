                 

Positions Vacant

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 25-Nov-2024

Required:
You need to be quick, we are almost full but just require Eb bass and percussion. We are a friendly, welcoming and ambitious band and start 2025 at the top of our second section ranking table. We rehearse on a Wed evening in our own bandroom in Chinnor.

Contact:
We are fortunate to have a full band bar the above empty seats and enjoy well attended rehearsals. Please contact the secretary, for further details or call 07368 286211 for an informal chat. All enquiries in STRICTEST CONFIDENCE

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver
