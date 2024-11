Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Croy Silver Band

Posted: 28-Nov-2024

Required:

As we build on our 3rd Place at Cheltenham and head into the 2nd Section for 2025, Croy Silver Band has contest vacancies on Cornet, E-flat Bass and Percussion, but also welcomes enquiries for any section of the band.



Contact:

To find out more, please email , or contact us through our Facebook page (@croysilverband) or via our website: www.croysilverband.com