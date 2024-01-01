                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Olney Brass

Posted: 28-Nov-2024

Required:
Olney Brass is currently seeking a talented player to fill the following vacancies, in order to strengthen their line up towards 2025 and beyond: PRINCIPAL EUPHONIUM. We are an ambitious and friendly 2nd section band in our 50th year.

Contact:
or send a private message via Facebook or Instagram.

MD: Philip Devine
Band Manager: Sharon Occles
[Rehearsals: Tuesdays 19:45-21:45 in Newport Pagnell]
www.olneybrass.co.uk

  Map to bandroom   Olney Brass

Olney Brass

Posted: 28-Nov-2024

Required:
Olney Brass is currently seeking cornet players to fill the following vacancies, in order to strengthen their line up towards 2025 and beyond: SOLO CORNET & REPIANO CORNET. We are an ambitious and friendly 2nd section band in our 50th year.

Contact:
or send a private message via Facebook or Instagram.

MD: Philip Devine
Band Manager: Sharon Occles
[Rehearsals: Tuesdays 19:45-21:45 in Newport Pagnell]
www.olneybrass.co.uk

  Map to bandroom   Olney Brass
view all events »

What's on

Dobcross Silver Band - Wardle Anderson Brass Band

Sunday 24 November • c/o Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane Dobcross OL3 5AD

The Hepworth Band - Christmas Brass & Voices

Saturday 7 December • Thornhill Parish Church, Dewsbury WF120JZ

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 7 December • Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3HJ

York Railway Institute Band - Voices & Brass Christmas Spectacular

Saturday 14 December • Selby Abbey YO8 4PU

Bilton Silver Rugby Band - Festive favourites - Music for Christmas.

Saturday 14 December • St Mark's Church, Bilton, Rugby CV22 7LX

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Olney Brass

November 28 • Olney Brass is currently seeking a talented player to fill the following vacancies, in order to strengthen their line up towards 2025 and beyond: . . PRINCIPAL EUPHONIUM. . . We are an ambitious and friendly 2nd section band in our 50th year.

Olney Brass

November 28 • Olney Brass is currently seeking cornet players to fill the following vacancies, in order to strengthen their line up towards 2025 and beyond:. . SOLO CORNET & REPIANO CORNET.. . We are an ambitious and friendly 2nd section band in our 50th year.

Croy Silver Band

November 28 • As we build on our 3rd Place at Cheltenham and head into the 2nd Section for 2025, Croy Silver Band has contest vacancies on Cornet, E-flat Bass and Percussion, but also welcomes enquiries for any section of the band.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Michael Bennett

BSc, RNCM (Perf)
Performer, Composer, Arranger, Teacher

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top