Bilton Silver Rugby Band

Posted: 1-Dec-2024

Required:
Under our MD Brad Turnbull and with a varied and growing programme of events, Bilton Silver (Rugby) requires a euphonium player to join our Championship Section band. Rehearsals are held on Monday and Friday at 7-45pm in our own purpose built bandroom.

Contact:
The bandroom is in Bilton not far from the centre of Rugby with good road (M1, M6 and A14) & rail links (Birmingham to Euston line).
Applications can be made in confidence to Hannah Bowles (Secretary) by e-mail ()

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

Posted: 22-Nov-2024

Required:
Bilton Silver (Rugby) requires a cornet player to join our Championship Section band (Position negotiable). Under MD Brad Turnbull we have a varied programme of events. Rehearsals are held on Monday and Friday at 7-45pm in our own purpose built bandroom.

Contact:
The bandroom is in Bilton not far from the centre of Rugby with good road (M1, M6 and A14) & rail links (Birmingham to Euston line).
Applications can be made in confidence to Hannah Bowles (Secretary) by e-mail ()

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

Posted: 5-Nov-2024

Required:
Bilton Silver (Rugby) requires an Eb bass to join our Championship Section band. Under MD Brad Turnbull we have a varied programme of events. Rehearsals are held on Monday and Friday at 7-45pm in our own purpose built bandroom.

Contact:
The bandroom is in Bilton not far from the centre of Rugby with good road (M1, M6 and A14) & rail links (Birmingham to Euston line).
Applications can be made in confidence to Hannah Bowles (Secretary) by e-mail ()

