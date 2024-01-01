                 

Enderby Band

Posted: 4-Dec-2024

Required:
We are looking for a Bb Bass and Tuned Percussionist to join us to complete our player line up. We are a friendly and social band and have a schedule of concerts/contests planed for 2025, with the aim of progressing further into the Championship Section.

Contact:
Rehearsals are on a Tuesday and Friday, 20:00-10:00 in Enderby village.

If you would like to apply or speak to us in confidence about either of these seats, please contact Danielle Thomas, Band Manager on 07974 392 076 or email

  Enderby Band
