                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 1 of  1

Hathersage Band

Posted: 5-Dec-2024

Required:
FRONT ROW CORNET - position negotiable. Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving non-contesting community band. We enjoy making music and have a comprehensive gig schedule. Are you the right person to fill our only vacancy?

Contact:
If you would like to discuss the opportunity, then please contact our MD Michael Brook on 07828 036187. Rehearsals take place on a Sunday evening from 7pm 9pm at Green Lawns Community Centre, Warren Walk, Marsh Lane, Sheffield S21 5RX.

  Map to bandroom   Hathersage Band
view all events »

What's on

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 7 December • Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3HJ

The Hepworth Band - Christmas Brass & Voices

Saturday 7 December • Thornhill Parish Church, Dewsbury WF120JZ

Enderby Band - Broughton Astley Rock Choir

Friday 13 December • Thomas Estley Community College. 2 Station Road. Broughton Astley. Leicestershire LE9 6PT

Bedford Town Band - Bedford Town Band Brass Academy

Saturday 14 December • Putnoe Heights Church MK418EB

Newstead Brass - Christmas Showcase 2024

Saturday 14 December • St Wilfrid's Church, Church Street, Kirkby in Ashfield NG17 8LA

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

December 5 • Waltham St Lawrence Silver Band is looking for players! An inclusive non-contesting band, we welcome players at all levels. Vacancies for Solo & 2nd Cornet, 1st Horn, Euphonium, Bass Trombone and Percussion; instruments available.

Hathersage Band

December 5 • FRONT ROW CORNET - position negotiable. Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving non-contesting community band. We enjoy making music and have a comprehensive gig schedule. Are you the right person to fill our only vacancy?

Enderby Band

December 4 • We are looking for a Bb Bass and Tuned Percussionist to join us to complete our player line up. We are a friendly and social band and have a schedule of concerts/contests planed for 2025, with the aim of progressing further into the Championship Section.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Andreas Kratz

Mus.B (hons)
Conductor, Adjudicator, Teacher

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top