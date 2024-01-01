1 to 1 of 1
Hathersage Band
Posted: 5-Dec-2024
Required:
FRONT ROW CORNET - position negotiable. Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving non-contesting community band. We enjoy making music and have a comprehensive gig schedule. Are you the right person to fill our only vacancy?
Contact:
If you would like to discuss the opportunity, then please contact our MD Michael Brook on 07828 036187. Rehearsals take place on a Sunday evening from 7pm 9pm at Green Lawns Community Centre, Warren Walk, Marsh Lane, Sheffield S21 5RX.