Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band

Posted: 10-Dec-2024

Required:
Solo Baritone and Percussion required to add to the band building towards the NEMBBA and area contests. Under the Direction of Duncan Beckley, the band is keen to fill the few remaining seats to add to the continually improving ensemble.

Contact:
Please contact Richard Stevens 07808179111 or Duncan Beckley 07973389707
or email
Rehearsals are on Thursday's 7:45-9:45 pm at Manygates Adult Education Centre in Wakefield WF2 7DQ

Posted: 23-Nov-2024

Required:
Bb Cornet, Euphonium, Eb Bass and Percussion required to complete the line-up. Under the Direction of Duncan Beckley, the band is keen to fill these few remaining seats.

Contact:
Please contact Richard Stevens 07808179111 or Duncan Beckley 07973389707
or email
Rehearsals are on Thursday's 7:45-9:45 pm at Manygates Adult Education Centre in Wakefield WF2 7DQ

