Besses o'th' Barn Band December 12 • Due to a change of circumstances. The band now require one front row cornet and two back row cornets to complete our line up for the North West Area Contest in Blackpool..

Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band December 10 • Solo Baritone and Percussion required to add to the band building towards the NEMBBA and area contests. Under the Direction of Duncan Beckley, the band is keen to fill the few remaining seats to add to the continually improving ensemble.

Barnsley Brass December 10 • Barnsley Brass requires an Eb bass player. We are based in Worsbrough Bridge on the A61 just south of Barnsley. Rehearsals are Monday and Thursday evenings at 8pm in our purpose built bandroom.

