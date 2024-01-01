                 

Boarshurst Silver Band

Posted: 14-Dec-2024

Required:
Boarshurst Silver Band, NW Championship Section, requires a talented BBb Bass Player. Under MD Jamie Prophet, the band have an ambitious and varied calendar for 2025, including NW Area, Spring Festival and Whit Friday

Contact:
Rehearsals Monday and Thursday at The Band Club in Greenfield, Saddleworth

Applications in confidence. call 07868721269 or via DM on Facebook

  Map to bandroom   Boarshurst Silver Band

Boarshurst Silver Band

Posted: 3-Dec-2024

Required:
Boarshurst Silver Band, NW Championship Section, requires a talented SOPRANO CORNET. Under MD Jamie Prophet, the band have an ambitious and varied calendar for 2025, including NW Area, Spring Festival and Whit Friday

Contact:
Rehearsals Monday and Thursday at The Band Club in Greenfield, Saddleworth

Applications in confidence. call 07868721269 or via DM on Facebook

  Map to bandroom   Boarshurst Silver Band
