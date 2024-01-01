Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Boarshurst Silver Band

Posted: 14-Dec-2024

Required:

Boarshurst Silver Band, NW Championship Section, requires a talented BBb Bass Player. Under MD Jamie Prophet, the band have an ambitious and varied calendar for 2025, including NW Area, Spring Festival and Whit Friday



Contact:

Rehearsals Monday and Thursday at The Band Club in Greenfield, Saddleworth

Applications in confidence. call 07868721269 or via DM on Facebook

Boarshurst Silver Band

Posted: 3-Dec-2024

Required:

Boarshurst Silver Band, NW Championship Section, requires a talented SOPRANO CORNET. Under MD Jamie Prophet, the band have an ambitious and varied calendar for 2025, including NW Area, Spring Festival and Whit Friday



Contact:

Rehearsals Monday and Thursday at The Band Club in Greenfield, Saddleworth

Applications in confidence. call 07868721269 or via DM on Facebook

