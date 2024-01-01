1 to 2 of 2
Dodworth Colliery MW Brass Band
Posted: 28-Dec-2024
Required:
Looking to return to playing a brass or percussion instrument? Or to move to a band with flexible rehearsals? We are happy to hear from anyone in addition to our current team! This allows for flexibility in concerts; previously we played with 5 basses!
Contact:
In confidence via
Or via any of our socials on Facebook, Threads, X, BlueSky
MD: GEOF BENSON
OWN BANDROOM, S75 3RF, 5mins from J37 — M1
rehearsals Monday & Thursday Evenings
www.dodworthcollieryband.co.ukMap to bandroom Dodworth Colliery MW Brass Band
