Epping Forest Band

Posted: 30-Dec-2024

Required:
We are a friendly 3rd section band that have a vacancy for a solo horn to complete our line up. We perform in a variety of gigs and contests throughout the year. Our band hut is located close to Epping tube station and easy access for the M11.

Contact:
If you are interested contact the band via our chairperson Mel at and we'll invite you along to meet us.

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band

