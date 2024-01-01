1 to 2 of 2
Epping Forest Band
Posted: 30-Dec-2024
Required:
We are a friendly 3rd section band that have a vacancy for a solo horn to complete our line up. We perform in a variety of gigs and contests throughout the year. Our band hut is located close to Epping tube station and easy access for the M11.
Contact:
If you are interested contact the band via our chairperson Mel at and we'll invite you along to meet us.
Epping Forest Band
Posted: 4-Dec-2024
Required:
We are a friendly 3rd section band that have a vacancy for a solo horn to complete our line up. We perform in a variety of gigs and contests throughout the year. Our band hut is located close to Epping tube station and easy access for the M11.
Contact:
If you are interested contact the band via our chairperson Mel at and we'll invite you along to meet us.