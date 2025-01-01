                 

Positions Vacant

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 1-Jan-2025

Required:
Requires Bass player (Eb or Bb) and percussion. Can you help us fill our last 2 seats? We are a friendly, welcoming and ambitious 2nd section band, currently at the top of our area grading table. Why not pop along to our next rehearsal and have a look?

Contact:
We rehearse on a Wednesday evening in our own bandroom in Chinnor. Please contact our Secretary for more details or an informal chat on 07368 286211 or email . ALL ENQUIRIES IN STRICTEST CONFIDENCE. We are waiting for your call!

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver
