Chinnor Silver
Posted: 1-Jan-2025
Required:
Requires Bass player (Eb or Bb) and percussion. Can you help us fill our last 2 seats? We are a friendly, welcoming and ambitious 2nd section band, currently at the top of our area grading table. Why not pop along to our next rehearsal and have a look?
Contact:
We rehearse on a Wednesday evening in our own bandroom in Chinnor. Please contact our Secretary for more details or an informal chat on 07368 286211 or email . ALL ENQUIRIES IN STRICTEST CONFIDENCE. We are waiting for your call!