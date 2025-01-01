                 

After 12 years absence, The Cobham Band (crowned most entertaining band at SCABA 2024) will return to the Regional contest in March 2025. We seek players to join us in this challenge and our regular concert and bandstand programme through the year.

We rehearse at St Andrews Church Cobham on Mondays at 8pm playing a broad repertoire in a friendly atmosphere. Interested? Contact Steph Reeves: 07519 660174 or for more info and/or to fix a visit. Early reply please!

