Epping Forest Band January 3 • We are a friendly 3rd section band that have a vacancy for a solo horn to complete our line up. We perform in a variety of gigs and contests throughout the year. Our band hut is located close to Epping tube station and easy access for the M11.

The Cobham Band January 2 • After 12 years absence, The Cobham Band (crowned most entertaining band at SCABA 2024) will return to the Regional contest in March 2025. We seek players to join us in this challenge and our regular concert and bandstand programme through the year.

Chinnor Silver January 1 • Requires Bass player (Eb or Bb) and percussion. Can you help us fill our last 2 seats? We are a friendly, welcoming and ambitious 2nd section band, currently at the top of our area grading table. Why not pop along to our next rehearsal and have a look?

