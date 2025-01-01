                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 1 of  1

Mereside Brass

Posted: 6-Jan-2025

Required:
MERESIDE BRASS are excited to be starting the New Year with a new MD! To complete our happiness, we would love to welcome a FLUGEL player and a PERCUSSIONIST to join our team. We are a friendly 4th Section band with a sensible calendar of jobs and socials

Contact:
Rehearsals are Fridays at 8pm at The Venue, Rudheath, Northwich, CW9 7JL. Players in all sections are welcome to visit or join us. For more information email , find us on Facebook, visit www.meresidebrass.co.uk or come to a rehearsal

  Map to bandroom   Mereside Brass
view all events »

What's on

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 7 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015. N-5015

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 8 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Contest: North West Regional Championships

Sunday 23 February • Winter Gardens Complex, Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HU

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Saturday 1 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Sunday 2 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Mereside Brass

January 6 • MERESIDE BRASS are excited to be starting the New Year with a new MD! To complete our happiness, we would love to welcome a FLUGEL player and a PERCUSSIONIST to join our team. We are a friendly 4th Section band with a sensible calendar of jobs and socials

Roberts Bakery Band

January 5 • New year, new band?. We are looking to recruit a new member for our cornet team ahead of the NW Regional Area contest.. Position negotiable.. Please get in touch if you wish to become the latest member of our progressive and friendly band!

Harlow Brass Band

January 4 • We are a friendly and welcoming band who hold our own Spring and Christmas concerts. We also play at various local events throughout the year. We have vacancies for BACK ROW CORNETS, TROMBONES and PERCUSSION.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Stan Lippeatt

BA, LRSM
Conductor, adjudicator, tutor

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top