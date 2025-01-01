Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

Mereside Brass

Posted: 6-Jan-2025

Required:

MERESIDE BRASS are excited to be starting the New Year with a new MD! To complete our happiness, we would love to welcome a FLUGEL player and a PERCUSSIONIST to join our team. We are a friendly 4th Section band with a sensible calendar of jobs and socials



Contact:

Rehearsals are Fridays at 8pm at The Venue, Rudheath, Northwich, CW9 7JL. Players in all sections are welcome to visit or join us. For more information email , find us on Facebook, visit www.meresidebrass.co.uk or come to a rehearsal