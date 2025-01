January 8 • Wantage Band (championship section) has a vacancy for a cornet player, position negotiable, to complete the section. Rehearsals take place every Sunday 7:30pm and Wednesday 8pm in Wantage with highly experienced Musical Director Chris King.

January 6 • MERESIDE BRASS are excited to be starting the New Year with a new MD! To complete our happiness, we would love to welcome a FLUGEL player and a PERCUSSIONIST to join our team. We are a friendly 4th Section band with a sensible calendar of jobs and socials