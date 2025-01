Harlow Brass Band January 10 • We are a friendly and welcoming band who hold our own Spring and Christmas concerts. We also play at various local events throughout the year. We have vacancies for BACK ROW CORNETS, TROMBONES and PERCUSSION.

Epping Forest Band January 10 • We are a friendly 3rd section band that have a vacancy for a solo horn to complete our line up. We perform in a variety of gigs and contests throughout the year. Our band hut is located close to Epping tube station and easy access for the M11.

Ibstock Brick Brass January 9 • Ibstock Brick Brass 3rd section are currently recruiting for a Principal Euphonium to complete our line up.. The band has a sensible programme of contests and concerts.. . Rehearsals are Mondays 8-10pm & Thursdays as required in Coalville.

