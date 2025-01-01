Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 10-Jan-2025

Required:

We are a friendly 3rd section band that have a vacancy for a solo horn to complete our line up. We perform in a variety of gigs and contests throughout the year. Our band hut is located close to Epping tube station and easy access for the M11.



Contact:

If you are interested contact the band via our chairperson Mel at and we'll invite you along to meet us.

