Crewe Brass
Posted: 11-Jan-2025
Required:
Due to relocation after the Northwest Areas Crewe Brass have a vacancy for a FLUGEL player join our highly motivated 4th section band.
Contact:
We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar.
We rehearse Friday night, 20.00 till 22.00. Please contact Heather Tunstall (Band Secretary), via email in the first instance:
Crewe Brass
Posted: 11-Jan-2025
Required:
Due to relocation after the Northwest Areas Crewe Brass have a vacancy for a 1ST HORN player join our highly motivated 4th section band.
Contact:
We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar.
We rehearse Friday night, 20.00 till 22.00. Please contact Heather Tunstall (Band Secretary), via email in the first instance: