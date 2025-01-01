                 

Positions Vacant

Crewe Brass

Posted: 11-Jan-2025

Required:
Due to relocation after the Northwest Areas Crewe Brass have a vacancy for a FLUGEL player join our highly motivated 4th section band.

Contact:
We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar.
We rehearse Friday night, 20.00 till 22.00. Please contact Heather Tunstall (Band Secretary), via email in the first instance:

Crewe Brass

Posted: 11-Jan-2025

Required:
Due to relocation after the Northwest Areas Crewe Brass have a vacancy for a 1ST HORN player join our highly motivated 4th section band.

Contact:
We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar.
We rehearse Friday night, 20.00 till 22.00. Please contact Heather Tunstall (Band Secretary), via email in the first instance:

What's on

The Hepworth Band - Hepworth Band New Year Celebration Concert

Sunday 26 January • Christ Church, New Mill, Holmfirth HD97ER

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 7 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015. N-5015

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 8 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Contest: North West Regional Championships

Sunday 23 February • Winter Gardens Complex, Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HU

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Saturday 1 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Vacancies

Midsomer Norton and Radstock Silver Band

January 11 • The Midsomer Norton and Radstock Silver Brass Band are a friendly 4th Section Band who have recently appointed a new MD and are now looking to fill a few empty seats. In particular we are looking for Cornets, Bb Bass and Percussion.

