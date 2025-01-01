Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Kingdom Brass

Posted: 17-Jan-2025

Required:

KIT PLAYER Looking for a new start in 2025? Kingdom Brass invites applications for a Kit Player specialist. The band will be competing at the Scottish Championships, the Spring Festival, and the Scottish Open, local competitions and other events.



Contact:

Rehearsals are on Thursday and Sunday evenings from 19:30 to 21:30 in our own bandhall in Kelty (KY40DD), 20 minutes from Newbridge, 25 minutes from Kincardine.

Apply in strict confidence to the Secretary, Steve Nicoll: .



Kingdom Brass

Posted: 17-Jan-2025

Required:

TUNED PERCUSSIONIST Looking for a new start in 2025? Kingdom Brass invites applications for a Tuned Percussionist. The band will be competing at the Scottish Championships, the Spring Festival, and the Scottish Open, local competitions and other events.



Contact:

Rehearsals are on Thursday and Sunday evenings from 19:30 to 21:30 in our own bandhall in Kelty (KY40DD), 20 minutes from Newbridge, 25 minutes from Kincardine.

Apply in strict confidence to the Secretary, Steve Nicoll: .



Kingdom Brass

Posted: 17-Jan-2025

Required:

FRONT ROW CORNET Looking for a new start in 2025? Kingdom Brass invites applications for a Solo Cornet, pos negotiable. The band will be competing at the Scottish Championships, the Spring Festival, the Scottish Open, local competitions and other events.



Contact:

Rehearsals are on Thursday and Sunday evenings from 19:30 to 21:30 in our own bandhall in Kelty (KY40DD), 20 minutes from Newbridge, 25 minutes from Kincardine.

Apply in strict confidence to the Secretary, Steve Nicoll: .



Kingdom Brass

Posted: 17-Jan-2025

Required:

B FLAT BASS Looking for a new start in 2025? Kingdom Brass invites applications for a BBb bass player. The band will be competing at the Scottish Championships, the Spring Festival, and the Scottish Open, local competitions and other events.



Contact:

Rehearsals are on Thursday and Sunday evenings from 19:30 to 21:30 in our own bandhall in Kelty (KY40DD), 20 minutes from Newbridge, 25 minutes from Kincardine.

Apply in strict confidence to the Secretary, Steve Nicoll: .

