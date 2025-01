East London Brass January 18 • 2nd TROMBONE - ELB are looking for a 2nd Trombone player to play at the areas in March. If you are interested in helping out with this temporary role, please reach out. We are a friendly, fun and ambitious band!

Kingdom Brass January 17 • KIT PLAYER. Looking for a new start in 2025?. Kingdom Brass invites applications for a Kit Player specialist.. The band will be competing at the Scottish Championships, the Spring Festival, and the Scottish Open, local competitions and other events..

Kingdom Brass January 17 • TUNED PERCUSSIONIST. Looking for a new start in 2025?. Kingdom Brass invites applications for a Tuned Percussionist.. The band will be competing at the Scottish Championships, the Spring Festival, and the Scottish Open, local competitions and other events..

view all cards » Pro fessional Cards