Mereside Brass

Posted: 21-Jan-2025

Required:
MERESIDE BRASS are excited to be starting the New Year with a new MD! To complete our happiness, we would love to welcome a FLUGEL player and a PERCUSSIONIST to join our team. We are a friendly 4th Section band with a sensible calendar of jobs and socials

Contact:
Rehearsals are Fridays at 8pm at The Venue, Rudheath, Northwich, CW9 7JL. Players in all sections are welcome to visit or join us. For more information email , find us on Facebook, visit www.meresidebrass.co.uk or come to a rehearsal

  Map to bandroom   Mereside Brass

