The Harrogate Band

Posted: 22-Jan-2025

Required:

The Harrogate Band are looking for a front row cornet player to join them at the 1st Section North of England area contest and beyond! With a great bandroom, a wide range of engagments and a committed team, we'd love to see you.



Contact:

For a chat or to arrange a blow at a rehearsal, please contact our MD, Craig Ratcliffe on 07714 555463 or via our website. Lifts available to rehearsals and Hornbeam Park station is right opposite our bandroom.

www.harrogateband.org