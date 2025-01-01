                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 22-Jan-2025

Required:
Reading Band (current joint 1st place in the L&SC 4th section grading tables and 2024 4th section National Finalists) needs BASSES! Rehearsals in Woodley (RG5) on Thursday evenings with our new MD Stephen Bucknell.

Contact:
Contact Rebecca on or phone 0785 4667817

  Map to bandroom   Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 17-Jan-2025

Required:
Reading Band (current joint 1st place in the L&SC 4th section grading tables and 2024 4th section National Finalists) needs TROMBONES! Rehearsals in Woodley (RG5) on Thursday evenings with our new MD Stephen Bucknell.

Contact:
Contact Rebecca on or phone 0785 4667817

  Map to bandroom   Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band
view all events »

What's on

The Hepworth Band - Hepworth Band New Year Celebration Concert

Sunday 26 January • Christ Church, New Mill, Holmfirth HD97ER

Dobcross Silver Band - Hammonds Band

Sunday 26 January • c/o Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross Saddleworth OL3 5AD

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 7 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015. N-5015

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 8 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Haverhill Silver Band - Concert in Clare Church

Saturday 8 February • St Peter and St Paul Church, Clare, Suffolk CO10 8NY

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

HYDE BAND

January 22 • WE HAVE PLAYER VACANCIES (POSITIONS NEGOTIABLE) Come and join our friendly First Section Band based in the New forest, and enjoy working with our Musical Director: Ben Halstead on a varied programme of concerts and contest.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

January 22 • Reading Band (current joint 1st place in the L&SC 4th section grading tables and 2024 4th section National Finalists) needs BASSES! Rehearsals in Woodley (RG5) on Thursday evenings with our new MD Stephen Bucknell.

The Harrogate Band

January 22 • The Harrogate Band are looking for a front row cornet player to join them at the 1st Section North of England area contest and beyond! With a great bandroom, a wide range of engagments and a committed team, we'd love to see you.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Stephen Tighe

ARCM, LDBBA, (Dip)PFS.
Adjudicator / Music Director / Arranger

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top