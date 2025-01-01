1 to 2 of 2
Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band
Posted: 22-Jan-2025
Required:
Reading Band (current joint 1st place in the L&SC 4th section grading tables and 2024 4th section National Finalists) needs BASSES! Rehearsals in Woodley (RG5) on Thursday evenings with our new MD Stephen Bucknell.
Contact:
Contact Rebecca on or phone 0785 4667817
Posted: 17-Jan-2025
Required:
Reading Band (current joint 1st place in the L&SC 4th section grading tables and 2024 4th section National Finalists) needs TROMBONES! Rehearsals in Woodley (RG5) on Thursday evenings with our new MD Stephen Bucknell.
Contact:
Contact Rebecca on or phone 0785 4667817