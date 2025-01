Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

HYDE BAND

Posted: 22-Jan-2025

Required:

WE HAVE PLAYER VACANCIES (POSITIONS NEGOTIABLE) Come and join our friendly First Section Band based in the New forest, and enjoy working with our Musical Director: Ben Halstead on a varied programme of concerts and contest.



Contact:

Rehearsals Mon & Thurs 20:00 22:00 at SP6 3RF

Apply in complete confidence to Ben on 07802 632800 call/text/WhatsApp or via they Hyde Band facebook page or email to