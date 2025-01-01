                 

Haverhill Silver Band

Posted: 23-Jan-2025

Required:
Haverhill Silver Band (champ section) seeks PRINCIPAL CORNET. This is a superb opportunity to lead East Anglia's premier brass band to the area contest, the Senior Cup, Whit Friday and beyond. Applications to join after the area contest also considered.

Contact:
We rehearse in a dedicated band room on Wednesday evenings in Haverhill, Suffolk, with extra rehearsals on Sunday evenings prior to contests. Please contact Matthew Waterson (secretary) at to arrange a trial with the band.

Haverhill Silver Band

Posted: 13-Jan-2025

Required:
Haverhill Silver Band (Championship section) seeks a talented Eb Bass player to join the band after the regional contest and in time for the Senior Cup and Whit Friday. The band enjoys a balanced workload of concerts and contests throughout the year.

Contact:
We rehearse in a dedicated band room on Wednesday evenings in Haverhill, Suffolk, with extra rehearsals on Sunday evenings prior to contests. To apply and for more information, please contact Matthew Waterson (secretary) at

