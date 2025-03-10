1 to 2 of 2
Wotton-under-Edge Silver Band
Posted: 27-Jan-2025
Required:
Our busy and very friendly 2nd section band will have 2 vacancies from 10th March 2025 - TENOR HORN - Bb BASS. We rehearse on Tuesdays & Thursdays near our lovely home town, just a short drive from M5, J14.
Contact:
If you would like to come along to meet us, please email us at . We look forward to hearing from you :)
Wotton-under-Edge Silver Band
Posted: 27-Jan-2025
Required:
ARE YOU ABLE TO TEACH BRASS? We are seeking a skilled & enthusiastic brass musician with first-rate teaching & communication skills to lead and grow our Wotton Family Brass initiative - Tuesdays 6.30 - 7.30pm. THIS IS A PAID POSITION
Contact:
If you can plan engaging sessions & motivate & develop players with varying levels of ability, please get in touch at