Crewe Brass
Posted: 28-Jan-2025
Required:
We are looking for a TUNED PERC player to join our highly motivated 4th section band after the Area competition. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.
Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 20.00 till 22.00. Please contact Heather Tunstall (Band Secretary), via email, in the first instance:
Crewe Brass
Posted: 28-Jan-2025
Required:
We are looking for a KIT player to join our highly motivated 4th section band after the Area competition. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.
Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 20.00 till 22.00. Please contact Heather Tunstall (Band Secretary), via email, in the first instance:
Crewe Brass
Posted: 11-Jan-2025
Required:
Due to relocation after the Northwest Areas Crewe Brass have a vacancy for a FLUGEL player join our highly motivated 4th section band.
Contact:
We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar.
We rehearse Friday night, 20.00 till 22.00. Please contact Heather Tunstall (Band Secretary), via email in the first instance: