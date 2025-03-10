                 

Crewe Brass

Posted: 28-Jan-2025

Required:
We are looking for a TUNED PERC player to join our highly motivated 4th section band after the Area competition. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 20.00 till 22.00. Please contact Heather Tunstall (Band Secretary), via email, in the first instance:

  Map to bandroom   Crewe Brass

Crewe Brass

Posted: 28-Jan-2025

Required:
We are looking for a KIT player to join our highly motivated 4th section band after the Area competition. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 20.00 till 22.00. Please contact Heather Tunstall (Band Secretary), via email, in the first instance:

  Map to bandroom   Crewe Brass

Crewe Brass

Posted: 11-Jan-2025

Required:
Due to relocation after the Northwest Areas Crewe Brass have a vacancy for a FLUGEL player join our highly motivated 4th section band.

Contact:
We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar.
We rehearse Friday night, 20.00 till 22.00. Please contact Heather Tunstall (Band Secretary), via email in the first instance:

  Map to bandroom   Crewe Brass
